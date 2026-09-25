21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belli oldu

Listenin zirvesinde televizyon dünyasına damga vuran yapımlar yer aldı. 16 Emmy ödüllü Breaking Bad birinci olurken, The Wire ikinci, 16 Emmy kazanan Mad Men üçüncü sıraya yerleşti. 19 Emmy ödüllü Succession dördüncü, Fleabag beşinci, 59 Emmy ödüllü Game of Thrones ise altıncı oldu.

Veep, 30 Rock, Curb Your Enthusiasm ve Atlanta da ilk 10'da yer alan yapımlar arasında bulundu.

THE OFFİCE'İN İKİ VERSİYONU DA LİSTEDE

Listenin dikkat çeken ayrıntılarından biri The Office oldu. Dizinin hem ABD hem de İngiltere versiyonu ilk 20'de yer aldı. ABD yapımı 11'inci, İngiliz yapımı ise 16'ncı sırada gösterildi.

Bilimkurgu yapımları da listede öne çıktı. Black Mirror 26'ncı, Severance 30'uncu sırada yer alırken, Breaking Bad ile aynı evrende geçen Better Call Saul 27'nci oldu.

Survivor 31'inci sırada yer alarak listenin yalnızca kurmaca yapımlardan oluşmadığını gösterdi. 2025'te başlayan The Pitt 36'ncı, Adolescence ise 40'ıncı sıraya yerleşti. True Detective için ise dizinin tamamı yerine yalnızca ilk sezonu değerlendirildi.

İŞTE 21. YÜZYILIN EN İYİ 100 TELEVİZYON YAPIMI

1. Breaking Bad

2. The Wire

3. Mad Men

4. Succession

5. Fleabag

6. Game of Thrones

7. Veep

8. 30 Rock

9. Curb Your Enthusiasm

10. Atlanta

11. The Office (ABD)

12. Arrested Development

13. Girls

14. Friday Night Lights

15. Six Feet Under

16. The Office (U.K.)

17. The Americans

18. I May Destroy You

19. Chernobyl

20. The Crown

21. The White Lotus

22. Lost

23. The Comeback

24. Deadwood

25. The Leftovers

26. Black Mirror

27. Better Call Saul

28. Band of Brothers

29. Key & Peele

30. Severance

31. Survivor

32. Andor

33. Enlightened

34. Schitt’s Creek

35. True Detective (1. sezon)

36. The Pitt

37. Battlestar Galactica

38. Homeland

39. Watchmen

40. Adolescence

41. Louie

42. Hacks

43. Peaky Blinders

44. BoJack Horseman

45. Happy Valley

46. Broad City

47. Twin Peaks: The Return

48. House of Cards

49. Normal People

50. Parks and Recreation

51. The Good Place

52. Downton Abbey

53. Stranger Things

54. The Bureau

55. Insecure

56. Nathan for You

57. I Think You Should Leave

58. Chappelle’s Show

59. PEN15

60. Peep Show

61. RuPaul’s Drag Race

62. Slow Horses

63. The Thick of It

64. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

65. Mare of Easttown

66. The Rehearsal

67. The Handmaid’s Tale

68. Ozark

69. Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations

70. The Shield

71. Beef (1. sezon)

72. Squid Game

73. Barry

74. The Bear

75. Ted Lasso

76. Somebody Somewhere

77. Modern Family

78. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

79. The Good Wife

80. How To With John Wilson

81. The Queen’s Gambit

82. Better Things

83. Justified

84. Planet Earth

85. The Great British Baking Show

86. Shogun

87. Reservation Dogs

88. Dexter

89. Baby Reindeer

90. Eastbound & Down

91. Catastrophe

92. The Night Of

93. Station Eleven

94. The Diplomat

95. House

96. Halt and Catch Fire

97. Community

98. The OA

99. Gilmore Girls

100. Scandal