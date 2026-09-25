21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belli oldu
The New York Times, 500'ü aşkın televizyon sektörü çalışanının oylarıyla 21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisini belirledi. Listenin zirvesinde Breaking Bad, The Wire ve Mad Men yer aldı.
Listenin zirvesinde televizyon dünyasına damga vuran yapımlar yer aldı. 16 Emmy ödüllü Breaking Bad birinci olurken, The Wire ikinci, 16 Emmy kazanan Mad Men üçüncü sıraya yerleşti. 19 Emmy ödüllü Succession dördüncü, Fleabag beşinci, 59 Emmy ödüllü Game of Thrones ise altıncı oldu.
Veep, 30 Rock, Curb Your Enthusiasm ve Atlanta da ilk 10'da yer alan yapımlar arasında bulundu.
THE OFFİCE'İN İKİ VERSİYONU DA LİSTEDE
Listenin dikkat çeken ayrıntılarından biri The Office oldu. Dizinin hem ABD hem de İngiltere versiyonu ilk 20'de yer aldı. ABD yapımı 11'inci, İngiliz yapımı ise 16'ncı sırada gösterildi.
Bilimkurgu yapımları da listede öne çıktı. Black Mirror 26'ncı, Severance 30'uncu sırada yer alırken, Breaking Bad ile aynı evrende geçen Better Call Saul 27'nci oldu.
Survivor 31'inci sırada yer alarak listenin yalnızca kurmaca yapımlardan oluşmadığını gösterdi. 2025'te başlayan The Pitt 36'ncı, Adolescence ise 40'ıncı sıraya yerleşti. True Detective için ise dizinin tamamı yerine yalnızca ilk sezonu değerlendirildi.
İŞTE 21. YÜZYILIN EN İYİ 100 TELEVİZYON YAPIMI
1. Breaking Bad
2. The Wire
3. Mad Men
4. Succession
5. Fleabag
6. Game of Thrones
7. Veep
8. 30 Rock
9. Curb Your Enthusiasm
10. Atlanta
11. The Office (ABD)
12. Arrested Development
13. Girls
14. Friday Night Lights
15. Six Feet Under
16. The Office (U.K.)
17. The Americans
18. I May Destroy You
19. Chernobyl
20. The Crown
21. The White Lotus
22. Lost
23. The Comeback
24. Deadwood
25. The Leftovers
26. Black Mirror
27. Better Call Saul
28. Band of Brothers
29. Key & Peele
30. Severance
31. Survivor
32. Andor
33. Enlightened
34. Schitt’s Creek
35. True Detective (1. sezon)
36. The Pitt
37. Battlestar Galactica
38. Homeland
39. Watchmen
40. Adolescence
41. Louie
42. Hacks
43. Peaky Blinders
44. BoJack Horseman
45. Happy Valley
46. Broad City
47. Twin Peaks: The Return
48. House of Cards
49. Normal People
50. Parks and Recreation
51. The Good Place
52. Downton Abbey
53. Stranger Things
54. The Bureau
55. Insecure
56. Nathan for You
57. I Think You Should Leave
58. Chappelle’s Show
59. PEN15
60. Peep Show
61. RuPaul’s Drag Race
62. Slow Horses
63. The Thick of It
64. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
65. Mare of Easttown
66. The Rehearsal
67. The Handmaid’s Tale
68. Ozark
69. Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
70. The Shield
71. Beef (1. sezon)
72. Squid Game
73. Barry
74. The Bear
75. Ted Lasso
76. Somebody Somewhere
77. Modern Family
78. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
79. The Good Wife
80. How To With John Wilson
81. The Queen’s Gambit
82. Better Things
83. Justified
84. Planet Earth
85. The Great British Baking Show
86. Shogun
87. Reservation Dogs
88. Dexter
89. Baby Reindeer
90. Eastbound & Down
91. Catastrophe
92. The Night Of
93. Station Eleven
94. The Diplomat
95. House
96. Halt and Catch Fire
97. Community
98. The OA
99. Gilmore Girls
100. Scandal