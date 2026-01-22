Oscar adayları açıklandı

Son dakika... Bu yıl 98'inci kez düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nde yarışacak adaylar açıklandı.

Bu yıl 98'inci kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Oscar Ödülleri'nde adaylar belli oldu.

15 Mart'ta Los Angeles'taki Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda gerçekleştirilecek olan törende yarışacak isimler tek tek açıklandı.

İşte bu yılın Oscar adayları:

EN İYİ FİLM

  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams
Bugonia

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

  • Chloe Zhao (Hamnet)
  • Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
  • Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
  • Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Chloe Zhao

Haluk Bilginer'e onur ödülü: Almanya'ya gidecekHaluk Bilginer'e onur ödülü

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

  • Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
  • Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
  • Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
  • Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Timothée Chalamet

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

  • Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
  • Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)
  • Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
  • Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
  • Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Jessie Buckley

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

  • Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
  • Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
  • Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
  • Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
  • Stellen Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)
Benicio del Toro

Ünlülerin ödül kıyafetleri olay oldu! "Ben bile bu kadar rüküş olamam"Ünlülerin ödül kıyafetleri olay oldu!

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

  • Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
  • Amy Madigan (Weapons)
  • Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
  • Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Elle Fanning

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

  • Blue Moon
  • It Was Just An Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
Blue Moon

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Train Dreams
Hamnet

EN İYİ CASTING

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners
Marty Supreme

EN İYİ UZUN METRAJ ANİMASYON

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2
Arco

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

  • The Secret Agent
  • It Was Just An Accident
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirat
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab
The Secret Agent

